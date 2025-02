Spurs threaten Villa deal for Chelsea defender Disasi

Tottenham are threatening Aston Villa's deal for Chelsea defender Axel Disasi.

Spurs have made a late move for Disasi after being turned down by AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Axel Disasi has been approached by Tottenham as they’re insisting for new centre back.

"Disasi already agreed personal terms with Aston Villa and he’s now expected to make a decision soon.

"Up to the player."