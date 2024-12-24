Tottenham boss Postecoglou insists Johnson in his plans

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou insists Brennan Johnson hasn't fallen out his plans.

Postecoglou was asked about Johnson today ahead of the Boxing Day trip to the winger's former club Nottingham Forest.

He said, "Brennan just needs to keep doing what he's doing.

"I've had Deki (Kulusevski) there and he's done really well and scoring goals. It's about the balance of the team. It's about managing that load.

"We're already overburdening some of the players up there. Brennan will get his minutes."