Tottenham boss Postecoglou: In tough times you double down on your principles

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou says he won't change his playing principles.

Postecoglou is having to face down the boo-boys after a run of disappointing results.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, "That is kind of where I sit. That doesn't mean I'm inflexible and you don't make slight adjustments, but in tough times you double down on your principles because if you get through there's nothing to fear ahead of you.

"It's a fine line. How much do you dilute for the situation you're in?

"I always think, 'what's the long-term effect of it?' It may relieve some short-term pain but if that means people lose belief and conviction in what we're trying to do, because we have found an alternative path that alleviates that short-term stuff, I don't think that's healthy and gets us where we want to."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play