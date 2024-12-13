Neto on Chelsea's freezing win over Astana: In England it’s cold, but not as cold as that!

Neto on Chelsea's freezing win over Astana: In England it’s cold, but not as cold as this!

Chelsea forward Pedro Neto has revealed how the squad dealt with freezing cold conditions against Kazakhstan side Astana last night.

Neto picked up a very late yellow card at Tottenham at the weekend so was first on the team sheet for the club’s Conference League clash half way around the world in weather conditions that were a little colder than England - to say the least.

Advertisement Advertisement

With temperatures dropping as low as minus 11 degrees, Neto spoke to the club's website about how a young Chelsea side adapted on the pitch.

“In England it’s cold, but not as cold as this!” joked Neto. “When we first went to the pitch it was colder than I thought it would be. It was really cold, I think the coldest I’ve ever played! We are not used to it. But after you got warmed up, it was a little bit better.

“It’s not easy to play in this weather, but we had the right attitude and the right game we prepared. We showed the aggressiveness we needed to. We did really well and we are really happy.”

Despite the game being so far away from West London, the Almaty Ortalyk Stadion had a huge number of Blues fans which Neto says helped them to a 3-1 victory as the side retain their place at the top of the table.

“We felt them, it was an unbelievable support,’ Neto said. ‘It was really special. We were speaking about the support we had, and we were really grateful for the help. It’s for that we continue to enjoy football every day. The love the supporters give to us is amazing.”