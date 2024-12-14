Tottenham boss Postecoglou: I won't be doing a Conte

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou says there's no way he'll talk his way out of the job.

Postecoglou's rants over the past week have drawn comparisons with Antonio Conte's infamous blast for the club and the players before his departure eight days later.

Advertisement Advertisement

“I was well aware of it,” Postecoglou said, referring to Conte. “I think you know when a manager gets to that point that there’s obviously some underlying issues.

“Antonio is a world-class manager and I think most of the time when managers do that they’re trying to get a reaction, trying to get some sort of impact on the team. In difficult moments, what you want from your leaders is action rather than inaction of just letting things drift along.

“He did it to try and get a positive impact on the group, one way or another. We’ve all been in that situation as a manager where you feel ‘this is the time to send a message’.”

The Australian also stated: “(Antonio) has his own way of doing things, his own reasons for doing that — I am here, I am in for the fight.

“For better or worst I am not going anywhere at the moment, because everything is still in my power and my responsibility. I still have a real desire to get us through this stage so that people see what is on the other side.

“My resolve and determination hasn’t wavered one little bit. I love a fight, I love a scrap, I love being in the middle of a storm when everyone doubts, because I know what it is like on the other side if you get through it. My job is to get through it.”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play