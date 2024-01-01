Tottenham boss Postecoglou hopeful of Bentancur recovery

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou is unsure about the extent of Rodrigo Bentancur's head injury.

Spurs suffered a blow when Bencantcur had to come off during their 1-1 draw against Leicester City on Monday night.

Bentancur, who had a head injury, took some time to regain consciousness after going down in the penalty box.

Asked about the Argentine, Postecoglou stated: “Yeah, look I don't have a lot of information but I know he is up and he's communicating so he's fine from that point of view. But obviously a head injury and I'll leave it in the hands of medical team now. The key thing is that he's definitely conscious and communicating.”

He added: “Mate, I don't know if he was knocked out. Whenever it's a head injury and you see a player go down, I think nowadays we're always cautious in that moment and I don't know the actual circumstances but I know it was a head collision.”

On the performance, he added: “Yeah, like I said, performance-wise everyone performed well. Ultimately it defeats the purpose of what we're trying to do and that's win games of football, bridge the gap with the top teams and the performance of the players in general was very, very good, but we need to turn those good performances into outcomes.”