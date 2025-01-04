Tottenham boss Postecoglou happy to ease in Yang

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou says there'll be no rush to introduce new signing Yang Min-Hyeok.

The young South Korean has arrived from the K-League and is available for selection.

Postecoglou said: "No real plan at the moment. Just let him settle. He is still very young and has come in from the other side of the world where the level of competition is nowhere near what he is going to face here.

"We will just give him time to adapt. It helps that Sonny is here and kind of helps him around when he is at the club and outside the club. We are just trying to get him settled early and give him the chance to settle in.

"No real plan, we will just take it as it goes with him and see how he settles in."