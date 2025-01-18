Tottenham boss Postecoglou: Everyone working hard to bring in more signings

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou insists management are working hard to find new signings.

Postecoglou is hopeful of more additions after the arrival of goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky.

The manager said on Friday: "It's not frustration. It would be frustration and disappointment if the club weren't working hard, but they are.

"It's an easy word to say but I know how hard the club have been working behind the scenes to get something done, but it's not easy. You need agreement from three different parties.

"Sometimes, when you're in our situation, other clubs realise that and try to make the most of it. That's why I was delighted to get Toni in fairly early. That's helped us for sure, but it's not for the want of trying so I accept that and I'm not disappointed or frustrated. I'm actually pleased at how hard the club is working."