Bergvall happy after first week of Spurs preseason

Lucas Bergvall has enjoyed his first days of preseason with Tottenham.

The young Swede featured in yesterday's 7-2 friendly win against Cambridge United.

He said before kickoff: "It’s going really well, this is a fantastic club with amazing players and amazing staff, so I'm really happy to be here and start pre-season.

"Training has been really good, tough as well, so much speed and power. So, yes, it’s been tough, totally different from Sweden, but it’s fun as well.

"It’s a really important time for me, important to get to know everyone before the season starts so we can form that good connection."