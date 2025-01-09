Liverpool boss Slot: Quansah felt pressure on his chest

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has explained why Jarell Quansah had to come off against Tottenham.

The defender was not able to complete the 90 minutes of the clash against the North London club.

Advertisement Advertisement

As the Reds reset after a 1-0 first leg defeat, Slot spoke about the center half’s fitness.

“He didn’t feel really well, so from the moment the game started until the moment we had to take him off, he felt a pressure, I think he said on his chest,” Slot told his post-match press conference.

“It went so fast: he came off and the game started again, so I have to ask him exactly, but he said he didn’t feel really well. It was not an injury, more not feeling really well.

“In the last few days he was a bit ill but we thought he was on his way back, but maybe that had something to do with it. I have to ask, but it had nothing to do with an injury.”