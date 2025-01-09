Tottenham boss Postecoglou rejects Liverpool complaints over matchwinner Bergvall

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has defended midfielder Lucas Bergvall.

The creative talent scored the winner in the Carabao Cup semi final first leg against Liverpool.

Spurs will take a 1-0 lead to Anfield for the second leg, but Liverpool felt that Bergvall should have received a second yellow card prior to scoring.

Post-game, Postecoglou stated: “I spoke about it after the game last time, I think my comments were mis-interpreted. I didn't criticise the referee or the decision. I didn't think the decision was right about the handball. But I said, it's very hard at the moment, it's very confusing, to understand certain elements of the game. Now we've been told consistently in the last few weeks, because I've been screaming about it from the sidelines, because a lot of teams have got away with a lot of fouls with us, without bookings, because the referee plays advantage. We've been told consistently that if we play advantage, as long as it's not a cynical foul, then the player does not get cautioned. So that's been relayed to us on a weekly basis. Because we feel like that's been happening. That's one of the things I was bemoaning last weekend. There's certain players who were repeatedly fouling, we were getting advantage, but no bookings. That's what I'm talking about.

“I’m really surprised at how, what's the word I'm looking for, how people in this country are so easily letting the game change so much so quickly. It's changed more since VAR has come in since I've been involved than in the past 50 years. We never used to debate offsides, we never used to debate handballs, we never used to debate holding in the box, we never used to debate so many things, and it seems like...

“I mean, did everyone really love the announcement today? Did that give you a real buzz about, you know, I mean, seriously, but now I'm, and again, look, I understand, my understanding of it is, this is what the people want. That's what I keep getting told.

“I understand that and I understand that, you know, we're not going to....VAR is going to be there, technology's gonna be a part of life, but it's like my wife and our kids. We know technology but she limits screen time. Why? You know, slow things down, I think.

“We've just got to be careful about constantly why do we want to change the game so much, and I know I'm going to be the old bloke in the stands that keep shouting 'boo' every time and I'll be the only one, but I just thought people would be a little bit more protective about the sanctity of the game.

“That's what I was talking about. I wasn't criticising referees, I wasn't. I've never criticised, I didn't think the decision was right, but it's just the way the game, I think there's a lot of confusion at the moment. That's my belief that the game is changing on the basis of technology, and I'm saying why isn't anyone speaking up about it? Especially in this country who, for all intents and purposes, you feel, you guys think you're custodians of the game, you've got a song that says 'it's coming home', this is your game, and yet it takes an Aussie from the other side of the world to be the one that's most conservative about changes.”

