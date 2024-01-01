Tottenham boss Postecoglou challenges Maddison over Euros axe

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has urged James Maddison to push forward after his Euros heartache.

The attacking midfielder was not selected for the Three Lions, who made it to the final of Euro 2024.

However, Postecoglou feels that Maddison can be a start at the World Cup in two years if he takes his game to a new level.

“The disappointments of missing Euros, well that’s just part of being a footballer,” said Postecoglu post-game.

“You take all the good stuff, but you have setbacks and it’s how you react to those. I’m sure he’ll want to go out there and get himself back into the international frame and back playing for England.

“That’s up to him to find the right way to use that as a motivation. If you just deflect or at any point say, ‘It had nothing to do with me’ then you miss an opportunity to improve.

“I sense in Madders that he’s come back, he’s really determined to have a good season and hopefully that gets him back into the England frame. But more importantly for us, hopefully it gets him back to the form we know he can have.”