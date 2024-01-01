Tottenham boss Postecoglou: Solanke suits our system

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou believes new signing Dominic Solanke is ideal for his style of play.

The centre forward is one who signed from Bournemouth for a mega fee this summer.

Solanke is ready to play his first competitive game for the club against Leicester City on Monday.

"I thought he did well against us (last season) and he gave us some real problems that a lot of strikers in the league didn’t in his mobility," Postecoglou said to reporters.

"His movement was really impressive. There’s no secret we love to press and he’s got a great work ethic and he scores goals.

“He is a presence and scores different types of goals. I think the way we play suits him."