Tottenham boss Postecoglou admits striker signing plans

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou admits he wants a new striker.

After playing Dejan Kulusevski up front for today's preseason friendly win at Vissel Kobe, Postecoglou admits they're "short" up front.

He said, "I think I said yesterday, nothing's changed. We had a strategy of the kind of players and what we need to bring in.

"We played Deki through the middle like we did last year, but obviously with Richy out and Timo was unwell today, we were a little bit short in that front third.

"We've got a clear plan of what we need to do in this transfer period and that's what we're working towards and we know the areas we need to strengthen and the clear focus is on that."