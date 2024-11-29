Postecoglou admits he has a strategy for January as Tottenham face major injury crisis

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou admitted that his team may try to buy players in January.

The Premier League side has been contending with various injury issues so far this term.

The loss of goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario for months has certainly hit them very hard.

Asked about recruitment, Postecoglou told reporters: “We're always planning, planning for every scenario. A lot of it will depend on where we are as a squad at that time.

“Between now and then, it is only really Romero and Van de Ven who will be back in that time frame, but Richy will hopefully be back in the New Year and we will just assess where we are squad wise but certainly, with Johan (Lange) I've already had a number of meetings for a strategy in January.

“I think last year we did a little bit of business which ended up helping us, but nothing concrete now because January is always tricky and it depends on where we are squad-wise.”