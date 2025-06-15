Tottenham boss Frank ponders next move for Vuskovic

New Tottenham boss Thomas Frank is keeping an open mind regarding Luka Vuskovic.

Vuskovic, 18, will undergo preseason at Spurs under Frank before a final decision about the new campaign is made.

The defender spent last season on-loan with KVC Westerlo – where he scored six goals as a centre-back.

Vuskovic could be loaned out again, with clubs from Germany, France and the Premier League in contact, says the Mirror.

However, Frank may choose to add Vuskovic to his squad, particularly with a Champions League campaign to navigate.