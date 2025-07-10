Tottenham boss Frank going back to Brentford for Wissa

Tottenham boss Thomas Frank is going back to Brentford for one of his former players.

BBC Sport says Spurs are interested in Bees striker Yoane Wissa and are making enquiries on Frank's recommendation.

Advertisement Advertisement

Brentford are now aware of Tottenham's interest, with Wissa keen to see the move happen.

The 28 year-old striker scored 20 goals for Brentford last season under Frank.

Brentford rejected an approach from Nottingham Forest in January to discuss terms for Wissa.

The player's contract is now inside it's final 12 months, though there is an option for another year.