Tottenham to begins talks for Brentford's Wissa as they switch focus from Mbeumo

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Brentford's Yoane Wissa this summer after failing to land Bryan Mbeumo.

As reported by the BBC, Brentford have been made aware of their London rivals' interest in the 28-year-old who could make the move to North London and reunite with former Bees boss Thomas Frank who is keen to bring in the winger this summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Congo forward was of interest to them in January but their focus switched to Mbeumo. However, the club has missed out as he is set to join Manchester United in the coming weeks as the two clubs negotiate a price after United's initial offer of £55M was rejected.

After scoring 20 goals and bagging 4 assists last season there is no surprise that Tottenham are after one of the best forwards in the Premier League. Sky Sports report that Brentford would be unlikely to sell both Wissa and United target Mbeumo however, they may not have a choice if they force their way out of the club.

Wissa's current deal expires next summer and his departure would be a devastating loss after the club have already said goodbye to captain Christian Norgaard to Arsenal and goalkeeper Mark Flekken to Bayer Leverkusen on top of Frank to Spurs.

Nottingham Forest had a £22m bid rejected for Wissa back in January and Tottenham would have to bid a lot higher for the 28-year-old who is currently in his prime. Frank will be desperate to improve his attack heading into the new season and working with a former player like Wissa who knows his tactics and playing style could be the perfect fit.