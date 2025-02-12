Tottenham attract attention from Qatari investors in potential takeover

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly attracting takeover interest from a consortium of Qatari investors.

The group is keen on securing full control of the North London club.

Surprisingly, they are considering offering Daniel Levy a long-term deal to stay on as executive chairman.

Levy has faced growing fan criticism amid Spurs’ poor season, sitting 14th in the Premier League.

Chants of “Levy out” have echoed in the stadium as frustrations mount over the club’s decline.

Despite this, the investors value his experience, with Levy at the helm since ENIC’s 2001 takeover, per The Guardian.