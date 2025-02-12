Tottenham fans to stage protest against the board ahead of Man Utd clash this weekend

A Tottenham supporters' group has organised a protest against the club's ownership before and after Sunday's home game against Manchester United this weekend.

The fans group, Change for Tottenham (CFT), wants fans to "unite in a peaceful march against the board" before the game and stage a sit-in in the South Stand after full-time. Many fans want Spurs chairman Daniel Levy to step down from his role after a number of disappointing seasons in recent years.

Advertisement Advertisement

Spurs crashed out of both domestic cups last week and are 14th in the table with just 10 points separating them from the relegation zone. In a statement, CFT revealed their passion for the club and what the protest will stand for.

"As passionate supporters of Tottenham Hotspur, we believe it’s time for real change in how our football club is run.

"While our loyalty remains unwavering, we refuse to see it exploited."We want a club that prioritises footballing ambition over commercial interests, respects its traditions, and listens to its fans.

"We call for greater accountability in decision-making, investment in the squad that reflects our stature, and the fulfillment of promises made—including the long-overdue Bill Nicholson statue to honor the man who defined our values.

"Tottenham Hotspur is more than just a business—it’s a club built on history, passion, and its supporters. It’s time for change."

CTF is made up of around 10 season-ticket holders and is not officially recognised by the club although when the group wrote a letter with a number of questions on Tottenham’s transfer strategies in January Spurs did respond.

"Scott (Munn, chief exec) oversees the administration of the Training Centre and is not involved in the recruitment of players – he is responsible for the optimisation of all departments, such as medical and sports science, to best support football.

"Daniel has never been involved in player recruitment. His role has always only ever been to conclude negotiations once the player has been identified and agreed by Johan (Lange, technical director) and the Head Coach.

"Improved performance on the pitch is paramount and we need to be unified and focus on support for our players – home and away."