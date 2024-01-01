Tottenham attacker Johnson: Final pass cost us Newcastle defeat

Tottenham attacker Brennan Johnson admits defeat at Newcastle was difficult to take.

Johnson insists they created enough to win the game.

Speaking after the 2-1 defeat, Johnson said: "Yeah really disappointed. I think in the first half we were decent and created a few chances. Our general play wasn't too bad. In the second half we came out well and pushed them back. It's about doing what we can with the chances we created. We have to be more clinical.

"I definitely think it's just responsibility on us guys. We are getting into good areas. It's probably our final ball. It's about creating the right chance. There were a few opportunities today where we could have shot and not pass, then others when we could have passed and not shot. It's disappointing to concede in that manner too.

"I think it's hard. The manager always wants me to be positive. It was the perfect opportunity to come out and be fearless. We started really well in the second half. I thought I did well when I came on but we had to see the game out and get three points today.

"Nobody will complain about putting Sonny (Son Heung-min) up front because he can score an amazing amount of goals. I wouldn't put it on that. There's no excuses on that front. I think it's about adapting to what guys we have up front and creating the right chances."