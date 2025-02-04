Tottenham announce Dragusin knee surgery

Tottenham have announced Radu Dragusin has suffered an ACL injury.

Tottenham have confirmed the Romania international defender will now undergo surgery.

Spurs announced this morning: "We can confirm that Radu Dragusin will undergo surgery for an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury to his right knee.

"The 23-year-old defender suffered the injury during our UEFA Europa League victory against Elfsborg last Thursday.

"Radu will be assessed by our medical team to determine when he can return to training."