DONE DEAL: Tottenham beat deadline to land Tel

Tottenham Hotspur have signed France Under-21 forward Mathys Tel on loan from Bayern Munich.

The 19-year-old initially turned down Spurs earlier this month but has now agreed to the move, which includes a buy clause.

His agent, Gadiri Camara, shared a photo on Monday showing them aboard a private jet ahead of the transfer.

Tel has featured 83 times for Bayern since joining from Rennes in 2022, scoring 16 goals and providing seven assists.

Tottenham ended an eight-game winless run in the Premier League with a 2-0 victory over Brentford on Sunday.

Ange Postecoglou’s side, currently 14th in the league, remain in the Europa League last 16 and will face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup on Thursday.