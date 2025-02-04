Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal boss Arteta ponders Dowman, Nwaneri futures
Duran: I didn't choose Al-Nassr for money
Man Utd and Bayern Munich battling to reach Tel agreement
Marseille coach De Zerbi: Greenwood's father helping me manage Mason

DONE DEAL: Tottenham beat deadline to land Tel

Carlos Volcano
DONE DEAL: Tottenham beat deadline to land Tel
DONE DEAL: Tottenham beat deadline to land TelAction Plus
Tottenham Hotspur have signed France Under-21 forward Mathys Tel on loan from Bayern Munich.

The 19-year-old initially turned down Spurs earlier this month but has now agreed to the move, which includes a buy clause.

Advertisement
Advertisement

His agent, Gadiri Camara, shared a photo on Monday showing them aboard a private jet ahead of the transfer.

Tel has featured 83 times for Bayern since joining from Rennes in 2022, scoring 16 goals and providing seven assists.

Tottenham ended an eight-game winless run in the Premier League with a 2-0 victory over Brentford on Sunday.

Ange Postecoglou’s side, currently 14th in the league, remain in the Europa League last 16 and will face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup on Thursday.

Mentions
Premier LeagueTel MathysTottenhamBayern MunichBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Bayern Munich forward Tel set to join Tottenham on loan despite Man Utd links
Man Utd and Bayern Munich battling to reach Tel agreement
Bayern Munich chief Freund cannot rule out Tel sale