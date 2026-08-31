Tottenham forward Richarlison has made it clear that no one will decide his future for him amid links with a return to Everton.

Tottenham boss Roberto De Zerbi confirmed that Richarlison had asked to leave the club following their 2-0 Premier League defeat to Newcastle on Saturday (August 29).

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“Richarlison, I don’t know. He said too many times he wants to leave. Danso came to me two days ago and he said wants to leave and Pape Sarr, the same but he suffer a small injury but he is almost ready to train,” the Italian told reporters.

“I love these players, they are great guys, I have very good relationships, but if they want to leave, they have to bring the solution, the economic solution, to the club, and they can go, and we find other players.”

The 29-year-old has since been linked with a possible return to Everton, the club where he enjoyed his most fruitful years in front of goals, scoring 53 times in 152 games.

It’s understood that the move has stalled, however, with personal terms the main stumbling block.

Richarlison has now taken to social media to make it known that he deserves respect and won’t let anyone decide his future for him.

“After everything I've been through in the last few years, I decided that NEVER AGAIN would anyone decide my future for me,” he posted on X, formally known as Twitter.

“I went through a lot of bad things during that time, and almost all of them happened because of decisions made by other people. Pressure, threats, retaliation—none of that scares me. I've been through worse things... believe me!

“I've always made it clear, at every opportunity, that any move of mine to another place would also have to be good for the club. If it wasn't, I would never accept it... just like I didn't accept it when everything here was falling apart and they needed me.

“I stayed and gave my life. So, I hope they treat my situation with the same respect that I've always had for the Spurs and for all the people who worked with me during this period.

“Just don't try to decide for me.”