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EFL disappointed with UEFA over Carabao Cup & Champions League fixture clash

General UEFA logo
General UEFA logoREUTERS / Denis Balibouse

The English Football League said it is disappointed with UEFA after ⁠being forced to re-arrange fixtures in the third round of the League Cup because of a ‌clash with the Champions League.

Everton's home clash with Wolves had ‌been set for September 9 but according to ‌the EFL, UEFA subsequently scheduled Liverpool's Champions League tie against ‌Atletico Madrid for the same evening.

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Logistical challenges for ‌the police mean Liverpool and Everton cannot play at home on the same day.

"On 28 August we confirmed that the ‌Carabao Cup Round Three tie between Everton ⁠and Wolverhampton Wanderers ‌had been scheduled for Wednesday 9 September," an EFL statement said.

"This ​was confirmed with local stakeholders as per usual practice ahead of announcement. On Saturday, UEFA ​announced that it had scheduled Liverpool v Atletico Madrid for the same date, despite it being clear that ⁠Everton and Liverpool ​cannot play home fixtures on the same evening.

"The EFL met with UEFA officials on Monday morning to explore available options, however in those discussions it was made clear ‌that they were unwilling to consider rescheduling the Liverpool v Atletico Madrid fixture due to the impact on supporters travelling from overseas."

The new date for the Everton v Wolves clash is now September 16, the same night that Liverpool were due to face Tottenham Hotspur in the League Cup. The Liverpool match has now been brought forward by 24 hours.

"Over recent ‌seasons the League has made a number of changes ​to accommodate the expansion of UEFA Club competitions -- ‌a decision which was made without adequate consultation with domestic leagues," the EFL said.

"This makes UEFA's unwillingness to cooperate all the more frustrating, not least for the supporters of the five impacted clubs, and ⁠we sincerely apologise ⁠for the inconvenience caused."

UEFA ‌has been approached for comment.

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LiverpoolEvertonWolvesAtl. MadridTottenhamPremier League

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