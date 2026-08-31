Man City have reportedly turned their attention to Everton forward Iliman Ndiaye with their deal for Liverpool's Cody Gakpo at risk of falling through.

Enzo Maresca’s side are on the hunt for new wingers following the departures of Savio and Omar Marmoush to Tottenham.

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It’s been widely reported that Liverpool’s Gakpo, 27, is their top target, having made a huge £85 million bid for the Netherlands international.

That move is been held up, however, with Liverpool insisting they won’t sell until they find a replacement for the forward.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Man City have now turned their attention to Everton’s Ndiaye, 26, who also has interest from Tottenham.

It’s understood that Spurs have agreed a £60 million deal in principle with Everton to sign Senegal international.

The transfer hinges on a separate agreement to send wantaway striker Richarlison back to Goodison Park, but he is yet to agree personal terms with Everton.