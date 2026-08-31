Everton sanction Beto sale to fund Richarlison's return

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Everton forward Beto.
Everton forward Beto.Profimedia

Everton are ready to sell striker Beto to raise the cash needed to bring Richarlison back to the club.

David Moyes is up against the clock ahead of tomorrow's Premier League transfer deadline as he aims to bring in a new striker and a right-back replacement for Seamus Coleman.

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The Toffees are rumoured to be keen on a popular move to bring back Richarlison - who scored 53 goals in 152 games for Everton before joining Spurs in 2022 - and Senegal international Iliman Ndiaye could head in opposite direction as part of parallel transfer talks.

Roberto De Zerbi has confirmed Richarlison wants to leave Tottenham, and a £15M sale of Beto to Fiorentina would part fund the reunion agreement, which is valued at £35M by Spurs.

The deal to offload Ndiaye could bring in £60M for Moyes - who is also considering moves for Folarin Balogun and Jack Grealish to bolster his attacking options on Merseyside before the transfer window closes.

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Premier LeagueRicharlisonDavid MoyesEvertonTottenhamFootball transfers

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