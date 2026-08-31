Everton sanction Beto sale to fund Richarlison's return

David Moyes is up against the clock ahead of tomorrow's Premier League transfer deadline as he aims to bring in a new striker and a right-back replacement for Seamus Coleman.
The Toffees are rumoured to be keen on a popular move to bring back Richarlison - who scored 53 goals in 152 games for Everton before joining Spurs in 2022 - and Senegal international Iliman Ndiaye could head in opposite direction as part of parallel transfer talks.
Roberto De Zerbi has confirmed Richarlison wants to leave Tottenham, and a £15M sale of Beto to Fiorentina would part fund the reunion agreement, which is valued at £35M by Spurs.
The deal to offload Ndiaye could bring in £60M for Moyes - who is also considering moves for Folarin Balogun and Jack Grealish to bolster his attacking options on Merseyside before the transfer window closes.