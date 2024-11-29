Toti grateful for O'Neil showing faith in him so he can develop at Wolves this season

Wolves center-half Toti has stressed the importance of the squad as they overcome various injuries.

The Premier League side are just out of the relegation zone, but only on goal difference.

Toti knows that players will have to adjust to different positions as manager Gary O’Neil shuffles his pack during the busy holiday schedule.

On versatility, Toti told club media: “I've been adapting well at both centre-back and left-back and I’ve been working on them. When the gaffer wants me to play at left back, I'll do my best to do that position, if he needs me at centre-back, I will do my best as well.

“It’s two positions that I know very well and I’ve been doing them both since always – not even just at Wolves, but in my previous clubs too. With the gaffer, he’s always trying to help me with some little details, whether to go a little bit more forward, a little bit back, some little details that make different in the game, and that's why it makes it even easier sometimes.

“Playing with Rayan (Ait-Nouri), especially when he’s a bit more forward, it's important to be there and protect the back and protect that area. It depends which team we're going to face, as to what tactic we're going to play, so it really depends how we’re going to adapt it.”

On O’Neil, he added: “I’ve been learning a lot with him since he arrived – like a lot. It was because of him too that I went to the national team. But since I arrived here, I've been improving a lot.

“Personally, I’m someone who needs to learn and I like to improve myself too. If he talks with me and tells me to do this, I will work my hardest to do that. I've been grateful for the opportunity, because I’ve been playing many minutes, as I wanted, and I’ve been learning every day, every game and every training session.”

