Man Utd manager Amorim eyes Ait-Nouri in huge January transfer deal

Wolves wing-back Rayan Ait-Nouri is high on the wish list of Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim.

The Portuguese head coach is aware that he has an issue at wing-back in his team.

While he prefers to use a 3-4-3 formation, United have very few specialist options in either the left or right wing-back spot.

Per The Sun, Ait-Nouri would be the sort of attack-minded player that Amorim is seeking.

He used Diogo Dalot on the left and Amad Diallo on the right in a 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town on Sunday.

Post-game, he did admit that some of his selections may change as he gets to know his players better.

