Cristiano Ronaldo eyes shock Real Madrid return

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly has his heart set on a shock return to Real Madrid with his Al Nassr contract due to expire at the end of the season.

Spanish outlet El Desmarque are reporting that the 40-year-old is hoping to return to Real Madrid in the summer and play in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Advertisement Advertisement

It’s understood that Inter Milan and Al Hilal are both interested in Ronaldo who is expected to leave Al Nassr at the end of the season.

The move would be temporary, allowing for Carlo Ancelotti to rest key players ahead of the new season rather than play them in yet another tournament.

It remains to be seen whether the Spanish giants are interested in bringing the legendary Portuguese forward back, even temporarily.