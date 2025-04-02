Inter Miami striker Suarez: I wanted Barcelona revenge

Inter Miami striker Luis Suarez has hinted he still feels bitter over the way he was treated by Barcelona in his final season.

Suarez left Barca for Atletico Madrid and promptly helped them win the 2020/21 LaLiga title.

Advertisement Advertisement

"I don't live in the past and I don't hold grudges, but I went through a very bad time when I left Barcelona," said Suarez.

"I felt I still had what it took to play for Barça. I was the top scorer after (Lionel) Messi. I didn't score less than 20-25 goals a season...

"Then Atlético Madrid came along and opened the doors to me. That motivated me. My mission was to show Barcelona that they had made a mistake, and repay Atlético for the faith they had in me.

"And we won La Liga, I value that title a lot."