Torres delighted with Southampton win but says focus must be shifted to RB Leipzig clash

Aston Villa defender Pau Torres has welcomed their win against Southampton at the weekend.

Saturday’s 1-0 win over Southampton was a proud moment for Torres who was happy with a clean sheet and a solid performance, which saw Villa dominate the game against a team he feels deserve more points this season.

“We did today a really good game, very focused,” said the Spaniard.

“Maybe we could score more goals, but at the end, 1-0, three points to finish this week, and now to be focused on the Champions League.

“We played today against a team for me, they deserve more points than they have, because they play really well. We are happy about the victory.”

Jhon Durán scored the goal to separate the two sides which Torres says he deserved.

“He (Durán) deserved it,” he added.

“He is working really well, and I am happy for him and Ollie Watkins.

“They are helping us a lot, they are our strikers. It doesn’t matter who plays, if this is the level.

“The level is being better. We need every player because we have many games, now three games in a week. We need this level, we are really happy.”

