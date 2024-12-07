Aston Villa boss Emery delighted with victory over Southampton: Fans making Villa Park a fortress

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery felt the home support was key for victory over Southampton on Saturday.

Jhon Duran grabbed the winner for the 1-0 triumph.

“I’m really thankful for the supporters because it was a horrible, windy day, raining and cold, but they were here with us, helping us,” Emery said.

“They were trying to transmit their energy. After we won on Wednesday and today we are recovering some confidence, getting more comfortable.

“Here at home we have four victories in the league and our average is getting better. We are trying to use Villa Park as our fortress.

“Today we are happy.”

Emery added: “A clean sheet is the first objective we are trying to set each match.

“We tried to improve defensively and don’t let the opponent be close to our goal to score, and today we didn’t concede a lot.

“Maybe in the first minutes they were getting in our box, they were pushing us with a high press and recovering the ball.

“We reacted and were progressively getting better. In the second half we conceded less than in the first half and we had chances to score the second goal in the second half.”