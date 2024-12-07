Tribal Football
Southampton defender Wood frustrated after defeat at Villa: We were so close

Southampton defender Nathan Wood admits defeat at Aston Villa was tough to take.

Saints were beaten 1-0 through Jhon Duran's winner for Villa.

Speaking to BBC Radio Solent, Wood said: “We have come here against Aston Villa, who are playing in the Champions League. They’ve beaten Bayern Munich here. We are so close. 

“The problem isn’t the philosophy or style. It’s the last bit that we need. We need to score more goals and win games.

“It feels like we are so close but we are eight points off, it’s a long way. We will keep believing, always. The lads are great, we are going to stick at it.”

He added: “We are never going to give up as a team. That is one thing about the lads. We are really together. We will keep battling, no matter what.

“I don’t think you can ever question commitment from the boys because everyone is committed to being as good as we can be." 

