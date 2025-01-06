Torino on brink of signing Chelsea midfielder Casadei

Chelsea are ready to sell wonderkid Cesare Casadei in the winter or summer transfer windows.

The Blues were initially thinking about loan about Casadei to get more experience.

However, the 21-year-old former Inter Milan midfielder wants to leave permanently, as he is not getting game time at Stamford Bridge.

Per Gianluca Di Marzio, Casadei has agreed to join Torino back home in Italy.

The two clubs are now working out a deal, which may be in the region of £10 million.

Chelsea are ready to lose the player for a modest fee in exchange for the inclusion of a buy-back option.