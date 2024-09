Torino aware of interest in Spurs target Ricci

Torino are aware of growing interest in midfielder Samuele Ricci.

Ricci has impressed for Italy during their outstanding week in the Nations League.

Tuttosport says Toro know major clubs are following the youngster thanks to his form for club and country.

And they have set a price of £25m for Ricci.

Watching developments closely are Tottenham, where scouts have been posted to follow Ricci this season.