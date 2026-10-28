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Top Premier League clubs monitoring Villarreal and USMNT ace Freeman

Top Premier League clubs monitoring Villarreal and USMNT ace Freeman
Top Premier League clubs monitoring Villarreal and USMNT ace FreemanREUTERS

Several top Premier League sides are reportedly keen on signing Villarreal and USMNT defender Alex Freeman.

Freeman, 22, has been a standout for Villarreal so far this season, starting six of his nine LaLiga games so far this season, popping up with a single goal.

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Now, according to TeamTalk, several top clubs in England and across Europe are watching closely, with Tottenham particularly interested.

It’s understood that Spurs are preparing for Pedro Porro’s departure. Both Real Madrid and Barcelona are keen on bringing him back to Spain next summer.

Spurs will face some serious competition for Freeman’s signature, however. Manchester United have sent scouts to watch him, while Chelsea and Manchester City are also interested.

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