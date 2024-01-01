Man Utd reject Prem offer for McTominay

Manchester United this week rejected a bid from Fulham for Scott McTominay.

The Scottish midfielder is one who the club are willing to sell, but only for the right price.

Per The Mail, McTominay was the subject of an offer of less than £30million by the Cottagers.

That is a sum that would not result in a deal, as United want at least £40million.

The source adds that the Red Devils may also be prepared to sell Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The right-back is in line for a move to West Ham United under their new boss Julen Lopetegui.