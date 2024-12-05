Liverpool midfielder Jones: Newcastle draw game of two halves

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones says they must not dwell on last night's 3-3 draw at Newcastle United.

Liverpool fought back after halftime, though were eventually pegged back by a late Newcastle goal scored by Fabian Schar.

Advertisement Advertisement

Jones told Liverpoolfc.com: "It's simple. I think the first half was poor and the second half was good. We got our goals, we had all the ball and dominated. It's simple. We'll take our point and move on.

"I think a team like us and how we've played and with the teams we've beat, we have to win these games. It's a hard place to come and play. They're a good team and they've got great fans – it helps them as well.

"The first half was tough. We were terrible and then we upped it in the second half. I scored and it changed the whole of the game and we were back. I'm gutted we couldn't take the three points, but we'll take a point. That's fine.

"I think in the first half we were sloppy. We were slow, lost a load of duels and we picked up soft cards. That just shows you're a little bit slow in your tackles. It's one of them days. In the second half we showed us. We've got a great team and a great camp. We never quit."

Jones made his 150th appearance for Liverpool on the night and added, "It means everything.

"It's as simple as that. I'm a kid who came through the Academy. I'm a Scouser myself, I've supported the club for the whole of my life, so I hope there's more and more games."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play