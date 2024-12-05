Liverpool boss Slot: We deserved more than Newcastle draw

Liverpool manager Arne Slot felt they were a little unfortunate not win on Wednesday night.

The Reds were held to an entertaining 3-3 draw by Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Despite going behind twice, they did rally back to lead 3-2 through two Mohamed Salah strikes.

But Fabian Schar got the equalizer late in the game for the Magpies.

Slot stated post-game: “I've said many times already to the other media there were moments in the game where you thought if we could come away from here with a draw it would be a good result, but those moments were mainly in the first half.

“In the second half, especially after we scored for 1-1, I thought we were really impressive. We created so many opportunities, good chances. Then, one minute before the end being 3-2 up, it feels like a disappointment to drop two points.”

On the improvement in the second half, he added: “I think Mo had a massive impact on the game as well. Dom (Szoboszlai) came in really well, Lucho (Luis Diaz) also, but I think in general in the second half we played much, much better than the first half. In the first half we had a lot of problems with their intensity, aggressive playing style without the ball – aggressive in a good way.

“We tried to cope with it, but every time we touched them we got a yellow and that doesn't really help for us to be intense then as well. But we give credit to them, they were more intense than us. They forced us into too many mistakes. It wasn't that difficult for us to be better in the second half with the ball and that's what we were. Maybe it was difficult for them to keep the intensity of the first 45 minutes going and as a result of that, or of all of these things, we dominated the second half.”

