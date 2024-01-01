Man Utd ponder bid for Brentford striker Toney

Premier League giants Manchester United could be pondering a move for Ivan Toney.

The Red Devils want to add firepower to their squad, even as they close in on Joshua Zirkzee.

Per The Athletic, United do want a more traditional no.9 to rotate with Rasmus Hojlund.

As Zirkzee can play across the front line, one of Brentford’s Toney or Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton may come into the club.

Toney is out of contract in a year’s time, which means he is a lot more attainable than before.

With his value dropping as low as £30m, United may see it as the ideal time to bring him in to Old Trafford.