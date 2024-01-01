Tomasson offers Man Utd advice on Lindelof management

Sweden boss Jon Dahl Tomasson believes that Manchester United must manage Victor Lindelof carefully.

The veteran center half has been out injured for most of the past few seasons at Old Trafford.

While he is now back and fully fit, Tommason believes Lindelof should be eased into playing every week.

Outlining why he started him on the bench, Tomasson explained: "He is an important player but has just come back from injury and only played 45 minutes. He can come in and help the team if needed."

United did use Lindelof in their 0-0 draw against Aston Villa in the Premier League before the international break.