Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has declared himself fully fit.

The Swede made a first appearance of the season in last week's draw at Aston Villa as a halftime substitute.

Lindelof says he is now clear of injury and is ready to help United climb the table.

He said, "It has been very frustrating. I've probably never been as injured as I was last season.

"It's tough having injuries but, right now, I feel good and I'm not playing with any pain."