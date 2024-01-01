Todibo tells West Ham fans: I bring a lot of things

Jean-Clair Todibo is confident settling quickly at West Ham.
The France defender arrived on the weekend from Nice.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Todibo told the club's website: "I can bring a lot of things to the team, I think.
"A lot of courage. If I have to describe myself, I’m just a pure defender.
"I love defence and I don’t want to concede goals. That’s my job and then after with the ball, I am someone with confidence.
"The Club has built a really good team to compete in the high level of the league, so I hope we are going to do it.
"I’m really excited to meet my teammates and get going. Now the season starts next week, so I need to see them, to meet them and start to work with them.
"It is an exciting game next week too because Aston Villa is a really good team in this league and I hope we can win this game at home."