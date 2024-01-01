Todibo happy joining Lopetegui at West Ham

Jean-Clair Todibo is delighted with his move to West Ham.

Todibo has arrived with the Hammers from Nice.

"It’s a really good feeling to be a Hammer," he beamed. "I’m excited to be a part of this journey – we can dream a lot because this adventure can be big.

"The Premier League is really exciting, we are talking about the best league in the world.

"For sure I’ve wanted to play in the Premier League. I want to compete in the best league and I hope we are going to do big, big things.

"West Ham is the best choice for me for my progression, for everything.

"I’m really happy to be here and I hope we’re going to do a big season this year.

"I think (Julen Lopetegui is) a really good coach and a really good person, also. He gave me confidence with his words.

"I’ve watched a lot of the coach and his teams. At Sevilla we were in the same league – I watch a lot of football so I watched him. Mario Lemina is one of my friends and he was with him at Wolverhampton.

"I spoke with some other players a little bit and they told me to come to the Premier League because the league is incredible. I think they are not wrong!"