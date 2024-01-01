Todibo set for West Ham over Juventus in huge loan move

Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo is set to have a medical with West Ham United today as the side aim to beat Juventus to the Frenchman's signature this summer.

The season-long loan deal for Todibo includes a £34.22M option to buy in 2025 that could be triggered if he impresses this season.

Julen Lopetegui’s side look to have beaten Italian giants Juventus in the race to sign the defender as the Hammers keep busy in the transfer market and beat other sides to players despite not having Champions League football.

The 24-year-old came through Toulouse's academy before joining Barcelona in 2019. After a number of loan spells with top clubs like Schalke and Benfica, he finally joined Nice on a permanent basis in 2021 where he has been linked to huge clubs eversince.

West Ham have spent more than £100M since Lopetegui came in as they look to build a side that is fit for Europe as well as the Premier League.

Todibo could help bolster their defence and create a sold back line that can keep the side from conceding meaning a top four shot could be possible.