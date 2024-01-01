Todibo happy after first full 90 for West Ham

Jean-Clair Todibo was happy after a first full 90 for West Ham.

The defender enjoyed a full game in yesterday's 1-1 draw at Brentford.

“It was good to play my first 90 minutes in the Premier League,” he confirmed to whufc.com. “Unfortunately we took that goal at the beginning of the game, but we showed a good reaction afterwards and I think we did well.

“We deserved maybe more than a draw, but it’s okay, it’s a good point today I think.

“I’m happy because I think the Club gave me the time to get fit. I didn’t have a pre-season before I came here, so it took me a bit of time to come back well.

“The game is more intense in the Premier League than in Ligue 1, more intense than all the leagues in the world, I think.

“Today I’m not 100 per cent, but I think I’m going to improve more with the time, and have a good impact in the team.”