Soucek happy with West Ham goal in Brentford draw

Tomas Soucek was happy scoring for West Ham in their draw at Brentford.

The midfielder canceled out Bryan Mbeumo's first minute opener for the Bees.

“I’m happy that the manager has trust in me to go out and perform, and I’m happy that that the fans were out there singing my name,” said Souček.

“This Club means a lot to me, and there is a great connection. I’ve been here nearly five years now, and I love being out there and scoring goals, and I hope there are many more to come.

“Obviously we go into every game wanting to win, but with the way things started I think the point is good. It was very frustrating to concede so early, but then we saw lots of passion and adrenalin and we got the reward.”

“My goal came after a great action,” Souček added. “There were four of us involved, and it was really nice to be able to finish it off.

“As a team, we were pushing for another, to win the game, but we weren’t able to do it. I’m pleased we managed to at least get a draw though, and for me to be able to help do that with the goal.

“We just have to keep pushing now, as a whole team. We’ve seen lots of different players involved so far this season, and the subs again made an impact in the second half. That’s healthy, and it means we all have to be ready to make an impact.

“We’ve had many changes recently, with the manager and the players. Obviously we would like to be higher in the table, but we still have lots to play for in the league and the FA Cup, and I’m confident we’ll keep improving. Next week is another big game, and we’ll all be pushing for a result before the international break.”