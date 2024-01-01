Mbeumo insists Brentford deserved more than West Ham draw

Brentford attacker Bryan Mbeumo felt they deserved more after their 1-1 draw with West Ham.

Mbeumo's first minute opener was canceled out by West Ham's Tomas Soucek.

He later said, “We pushed at the end but didn’t find a way.

“It’s hard to control the game from the start to the end; you need to suffer during games.”

On his fifth goal of the Premier League season, he added: “We work a lot in training on set-pieces. I do a lot of finishing during training; this is something you can always work on.”