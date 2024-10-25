TNS boss Harrison insists ECL victory deserved against Astana

New Saints became the first domestic Welsh club to win a game in the group stages of a major European competition.

They were able to beat Astana 2-0 in Shrewsbury on Thursday night in the Europa Conference League.

Roy Holden got a goal in the 40th minute and Declan McManus got the second from the penalty spot.

Speaking post-game to Sgorio, The New Saints boss Craig Harrison said: "I think overall we probably deserved it. We had a slow start, they (Astana) were on top and we didn't quite get the shape how we wanted to.

"The goal came at a good time, and from us scoring the goal I don't think we ever looked out of control of the game.

"We let them have possession and territory to a certain area, we were confident that we could defend that."