Tribal Football
Most Read
Pellegrini admits Copenhagen clash a must-win for Real Betis
Juric: Roma players must be beasts to get away from this s***
Kendry Paez career crisis? Why Chelsea's signing now centre of debate inside Ecuadorian football
REVEALED: Man Utd shirt number for Kone

TNS boss Harrison insists ECL victory deserved against Astana

Ansser Sadiq
TNS boss Harrison insists ECL victory deserved against Astana
TNS boss Harrison insists ECL victory deserved against AstanaTribalfootball
New Saints became the first domestic Welsh club to win a game in the group stages of a major European competition.

They were able to beat Astana 2-0 in Shrewsbury on Thursday night in the Europa Conference League.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Roy Holden got a goal in the 40th minute and Declan McManus got the second from the penalty spot.

Speaking post-game to Sgorio, The New Saints boss Craig Harrison said: "I think overall we probably deserved it. We had a slow start, they (Astana) were on top and we didn't quite get the shape how we wanted to.

"The goal came at a good time, and from us scoring the goal I don't think we ever looked out of control of the game.

"We let them have possession and territory to a certain area, we were confident that we could defend that."

Mentions
Premier LeagueFC AstanaTNS
Related Articles
Fenerbahce coach Mourinho: C'mon! Onana won Man Utd their point
Fullkrug on life at West Ham: I had a really bad start
Souness convinced trouble around corner for Liverpool boss Slot